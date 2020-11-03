The introduction of a curfew is a possible option.

The Ukrainian government is said to drastically step up COVID-19 curbs starting next Monday.

This was reported by the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, citing own sources in the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office.

Read alsoHealth Minister Stepanov: COVID-19 situation in Ukraine close to disaster

According to the sources, different options are being considered – from "quarantine on the weekend" to the introduction of a curfew and fines if it is violated.

Several sources, independent of each other, claim that the likelihood of increased quarantine in Ukraine is very high.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,899 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 3, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise. The total number of confirmed cases grew to 411,093 as of November 3, 2020. The death toll has hit 7,532 with 157 fatalities recorded in the past day. As many as 168,868 patients, including 5,100 in the past day, have recovered.

Addressing parliament on November 3, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the COVID-19 situation in Ukraine is close to disaster.

On November 2, an updated epidemic zoning map began to be applicable in Ukraine. The epidemic zoning is reviewed every seven days.

In Ukraine, the rules of adaptive quarantine are now in force, according to which the country was divided into four zones – the green, yellow, orange, and red one. They became effective from August 3.

Author: UNIAN