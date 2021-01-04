The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,078,251.

Ukraine said 4,158 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 4, 2021, marking yet the lowest daily drop in the last three months, after 3,774 new daily cases reported on October 5.

The figure was down following the New Year's weekend holidays, against 4,576 cases reported as of the morning of January 3, some 5,038 cases – as of January 2, and 9,432 – as of January 1, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,078,251 as of January 4, 2021.

Read alsoCOVID-19 incidence in Ukraine exceeds norm by over seven timesAs many as 733,558 patients, including 4,693 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 18,927 with 73 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 325,766 active cases as of January 4. In total, there have been 1,172,365 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 4,158 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 170 children and 163 healthcare workers. Some 1,526 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 13,128 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 11,021 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 2,107 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zaporizhia region (528), the city of Kyiv (504), Lviv region (352), Mykolaiv region (314), and Kyiv region (301).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Related

Author: UNIAN