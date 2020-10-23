The updated epidemic zoning is set for 14 days.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov has said a new epidemic zoning will be in effect starting from 00:00 on Monday, October 26, while the capital city of Kyiv remains in the orange quarantine zone.

Read alsoFacing another lockdown: What should be done not to finish off economy while fighting corona"Today, the State Commission on Industry-Related and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has held a special meeting. From 00:00 Kyiv time on October 26 (Monday), new epidemic zoning will be in effect. The city of Kyiv remains part of the orange zone," he said on Telegram on October 23.

The red zone includes the following major cities: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv.

The orange zone includes the cities of Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Kyiv.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 23, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.

As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.

