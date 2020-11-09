Restaurants, cafes, and other catering establishments are allowed to work in the takeaway mode.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has elaborated on the rules of the so-called "weekend quarantine" that may be introduced across the country soon.

"We'll be offering a strict weekend lockdown. This means that on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays (from 00:00 on Saturday to 00:00 on Monday) only grocery stores, pharmacies, public transport, gas stations, and veterinary pharmacies will operate in the country," he told a briefing on November 9, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

It is proposed that restaurants, cafes, and other catering establishments will be allowed to work in the takeaway mode.

"As for other shops, shopping malls, and entertainment centers, we recommend that they be shut down on Saturdays and Sundays," he added.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 9.

Author: UNIAN