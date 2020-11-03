Stepanov hopes that Ukrainian citizens will follow the ministry's recommendations.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has not yet been considering the deployment of mobile morgues over the COVID-19 epidemic.

Asked whether mobile morgues are planned to be set up in Ukraine, he replied: "We've not even considered such an issue so far. However, we strongly believe that Ukrainians will follow all the rules established in our country, the Health Ministry's recommendations, and we'll not cross the line where the death toll is such that the morgues are unable to cope and we have to consider the issue of deploying mobile morgues."

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,899 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 3, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 411,093 as of November 3, 2020.

As many as 168,868 patients, including 5,100 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,532 with 157 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN