The Minister of Health has spoken against the introduction of a full-blown lockdown across the country in the wake of the latest coronavirus surge.
"In my opinion, based on various factors in our country, including economic ones, a complete lockdown we should avoid it as much as possible," Maksym Stepanov told a Kyiv briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.
Read alsoAnother mayor in Ukraine dies of COVID-19The government is imposing certain restrictions on businesses, stopping short of ordering a shutdown.
Quarantine in Ukraine: Background
- As of the morning of October 30, a total of 378,729 cases of coronavirus infection was lab-confirmed in Ukraine.
- Over the past day, 8,312 new cases were recorded, hitting a new daily high.
- Earlier, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov ruled out the possibility of introducing strict quarantine throughout Ukraine.
- Then he stated that the government intended to contain the spread of COVID-19 through various restrictive measures.