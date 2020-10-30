The government is imposing certain restrictions on businesses, stopping short of ordering a shutdown.

The Minister of Health has spoken against the introduction of a full-blown lockdown across the country in the wake of the latest coronavirus surge.

"In my opinion, based on various factors in our country, including economic ones, a complete lockdown we should avoid it as much as possible," Maksym Stepanov told a Kyiv briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

The government is imposing certain restrictions on businesses, stopping short of ordering a shutdown.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

As of the morning of October 30, a total of 378,729 cases of coronavirus infection was lab-confirmed in Ukraine.

Over the past day, 8,312 new cases were recorded, hitting a new daily high.

Earlier, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov ruled out the possibility of introducing strict quarantine throughout Ukraine.

Then he stated that the government intended to contain the spread of COVID-19 through various restrictive measures.

Author: UNIAN