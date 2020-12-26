Some 55%-60% of those hospitalized need oxygen therapy for the time being.

Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says more than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals have the oxygen supply.

Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccine delivered to all EU countries – EU Commission President (Video)Some 55%-60% of those hospitalized need oxygen therapy for the time being, he wrote on Facebook on December 26.

In total, 64,349 beds that have been repurposed for COVID-19 treatment are available in hospitals, of which 44,436 have the oxygen supply. They account for 70% of all allocated beds.

Today, 29,487 beds with oxygen supply are available in the country's hospitals, he added.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 26, 2020, that is 7,709 against 11,035 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,019,876.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions (676 each), Kyiv region (568), Odesa region (513), and Zaporizhia region (445).

Author: UNIAN