Now it's 287.9 ​​per 100,000 population, while the norm is set at 40.

In Ukraine, the coronavirus incidence rate is 287.9 ​​per 100,000 population, which is seven times the norm of 40.

That's according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The worst morbidity situation is observed in Mykolaiv (495.5), Zaporizhia (464.3) regions and the city of Kyiv (423.9). The best situation is observed in Kirovohrad (84.1), Zakarpattia (110.7), and Ivano-Frankivsk (120.8) regions.

Hospital load in terms of COVID-19 patients is on decline.

Read alsoTop health official refutes Putin crony's claim of Russian vaccine registration bidAs of January 2, a total of 33.3% of beds were occupied in the country. The highest load is seen in Mykolaiv region (49%). In Kyiv, 39% of hospital beds are filled.

A total of 65,948 beds have already been deployed across country.

In late December, the incidence rate was 323.7 per 100,000 population, which was eight times over the norm.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Other reports

Author: UNIAN