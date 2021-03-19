The authorities urge residents to treat the measure with understanding.

Quarantine measures will be intensified in Kyiv region starting March 21, says head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Vasyl Volodin.

The regional commission of emergency situations has made the relevant decision at its extraordinary meeting, Volodin told a briefing on Friday.

"If indicators improve throughout the week, we will be able to revisit the issue and curb restrictions. For now, the situation, unfortunately, remains critical. We ask you to treat this with understanding," he said.

Read alsoKyiv hits red zone as Ukraine reviews quarantine zoning as of March 19From March 21 to April 9, a ban shall be introduced on:

Passenger services on motor transport over 50% of seated capacity;

Religious services with more than one attendant per 10 square meters;

Catering services at bars, cafes, and restaurants, except for delivery and take-away;

Operations of shopping and entertainment centers and children's entertainment hubs, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, and pet stores, stores selling household chemicals, and flower shops where max attendance shall not exceed one customer per 20 square meters of premises;

Operations of non-grocery stores, except for delivery and take-away;

Operations of cultural facilities, swimming pools, as well as mass events, except for official ones;

Operations of non-food markets and street fairs;

Operations of catering establishments and food zones within hotels – from 11:00 to 6:00 the next day; and

Studying in educational institutions, except for kindergartens and grades 1 to 4 at schools

Read alsoInfectious disease expert speaks up for immediate nationwide lockdownLockdown in Kyiv

From March 20, Kyiv authorities introduced strict quarantine over the latest surge in daily covid cases. According to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, the lockdown will in place for three weeks – until April 9.

Reporting by UNIAN