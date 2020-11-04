Restrictions will be imposed based on the situation in a particular region.

Certain Ukrainian media have revealed details of possible tightening of the COVID-19 quarantine in Ukraine, which may be stepped up next Monday, November 9.

Read alsoHealth minister: 'Weekend quarantine' may be introduced in Ukraine soonNew curbs provide for no shutdown of public transport, which will continue its work, RBC Ukraine wrote on November 3, referring to its source in the Ukrainian President's Office.

Restrictions will be imposed based on the situation in a particular region. The key factor will be the number of severe cases, mortality, and the number of beds available in hospitals rather than an increase in the number of new COVID-19 patients.

Transport and shops

Public transport will operate as usual. Possible restrictions may be related to the number of their runs or load.

The same refers to shops: they will not be closed, but the time of their work may be limited, in particular, on the weekend.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN