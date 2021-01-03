The highest daily rate was seen in Mykolaiv and Lviv regions.

The Ukrainian government has confirmed 4,576 new daily active COVID-19 cases as of the morning of January 3.

Of these, 158 children and 172 medical workers got infected, the Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

The latest figures are even lower than those reported on the previous day when Ukraine recorded 5,038 new cases.

At the same time, only 14,576 tests were run on Saturday, while on Friday there were 17,930 tests.

Read alsoZelensky speaks of benefits of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19A total of 1,306 patients across country were admitted to hospitals with complications on Saturday, 123 deaths were recorded, as well as 6,250 recoveries.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 1,074,093 people have been infected. Of these, 728,865 recovered and 18,854 died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Mykolaiv (454), Lviv (433), Odesa (426), and Dnipropetrovsk (404) regions, as well as the city of Kyiv (370).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Other reports

Author: UNIAN