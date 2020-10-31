Since the onset of the pandemic, 7,196 people have died from complications, including 155 over the past 24 hours.

As of 9:00 on October 31, Ukraine reported 8,752 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number since pandemic-start.

Yesterday, it was 8,312 new cases, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

In total, 387,481 people got infected across the country, while 158,928 recovered (3,902 on October 30).

Read alsoAnother mayor in Ukraine dies of COVID-19Most new cases were recorded in Kyiv (781), Donetsk (749), Kharkiv (622), and Lviv (514).

At the same time, the fewest cases were reported in Luhansk (60) and Kirovohrad (116) regions.

Most fatalities in the past day were reported in Kyiv (23) and Kyiv region (19).

The record holders for recovery are Zhytomyr (340), Dnipropetrovsk (327), Odesa (323), and Ternopil (301) regions.

There are now 221,357 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in Ukraine.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Other reports

Author: UNIAN