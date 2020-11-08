Since the onset of the pandemic, 8,450 patients have died.

Over the past day, October 7, a total of 9,397 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine, while 138 patients died.

That's according to the Ministry of Health.

Another 1,157 people were hospitalized over the past day, while2,637 recovered;

Since the onset of the pandemic, 460,331 people contracted the coronavirus in Ukraine, 206,866 recovered, and 8,450 died.

Read alsoTwo deputy heads of President's Office test positive for COVID-19On October 7, Ukraine labs ran 49,720 COVID-19 tests. Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,613,899 PCR tests have been run Ukraine.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv region (1,074), Kyiv (943), Zaporizhia (688), Kyiv (546) and Zhytomyr (543) regions.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Author: UNIAN