Ukraine reported 8,325 new active daily coronavirus cases as of the morning of Sunday, December 20.

This brings the total number recorded since the onset of the pandemic to 964,448, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported on Facebook.

Throughout the entire quarantine period, Ukraine saw 16,585 lethal cases and 581,162 recoveries.

Hospitalized: 3,037;

Deaths: 116;

Recoveries: 6,626;

Tests run: 39,941 (including PCR: 32,234; and ELISA: 7,707).

Over the last 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Odesa region (814), Kyiv (756), as well as Zaporizhia (675), Kyiv (592), and Kharkiv (520) regions.

Author: UNIAN