The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,083,585.

Ukraine said 5,334 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,083,585 as of January 5, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 747,408 patients, including 13,850 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoHealth Minister Stepanov forecasts surge in COVID-19 patients after holidaysThe death toll has hit 19,129 with 202 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 317,048 active cases as of January 5. In total, there have been 1,182,185 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,334 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 164 children and 362 healthcare workers. Some 1,280 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 39,286 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 24,154 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 15,132 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (846), Odesa region (682), Zaporizhia region (418), Cherkasy region (376), and Poltava region (376).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Corona in Ukraine: Other reports

Author: UNIAN