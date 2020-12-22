The total number of confirmed cases has reached 944,381.

Ukraine said 8,513 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 22, 2020, while 600,288 patients had beaten the disease since the start of the epidemic.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 979,506 as of December 22, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 14,020 patients recovered in the past day.

The death toll has hit 16,897 with 232 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 362,321 active cases as of December 22. In total, there have been 1,076,449 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoUkraine in world's TOP 20 countries with largest number of COVID-19 cases"In the past day, 8,513 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 415 children and 368 healthcare workers. Some 1,318 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 46,696 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 26,341 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,355 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,159), Dnipropetrovsk region (992), Odesa region (914), Zaporizhia region (665), and Kyiv region (559).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN