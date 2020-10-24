The total number of confirmed cases grew to 337,410.

Ukraine said 7,014 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 337,410 as of October 24, 2020, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 139,755 patients, including 2,177 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,289 with 125 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 191,366 active cases as of October 24. In total, there have been 409,402 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (560 cases), Kharkiv region (520), Zhytomyr region (484), Lviv region (469), and Khmelnytsky region (450).

Quarantine: Background

On August 1, new rules for adaptive quarantine were enforced in Ukraine. All regions were divided into "green", "yellow", "orange", and "red" zones according to the level of the epidemic threat.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until the end of the year, passing certain changes to regulations.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said it was a "necessary step," adding that such quarantine is "the most effective mechanism" in tackling COVID-19 in Ukraine and beyond.

Author: UNIAN