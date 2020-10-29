The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 370,417.

Ukraine said 7,342 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 29, 2020.

As many as 151,632 patients, including 2,990 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,868 with 113 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Read alsoLviv Mayor Sadovyi self-isolating after wife tests positive for COVID-19The government reported 211,917 active cases as of October 29. In total, there have been 443,684 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (577 cases), Kharkiv region (575), Khmelnytsky region (478), Odesa region (416), and Lviv region (404).

In total, 78,684 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 47,162 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 31,522 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

COVID-19 tests were run by the Public Health Center's virological reference laboratory and regional laboratories. As of the morning of October 29, 2020, the Center had received 7,872 reports of suspected cases.

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN