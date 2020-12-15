The total number of confirmed cases grew to 909,082.

Ukraine said 8,416 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 15, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 909,082 as of December 15, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19As many as 522,868 patients, including 16,150 in the past day, have recovered, which was the highest number of daily recoveries.

The death toll has hit 15,480 with 233 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 370,734 active cases as of December 15. In total, there have been 1,003,625 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 8,416 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 412 children and 447 healthcare workers. Some 1,479 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 55,856 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 31,963 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 23,893 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,559), Odesa region (830), Cherkasy region (665), Zaporizhia region (599), and Poltava region (575).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN