Ukraine said 8,687 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 9, 2020.

"In the past day, 8,687 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 350 children and 321 healthcare workers," the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on its website on November 9.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 469,018 as of November 9, 2020.

As many as 1,100 people were hospitalized over the past day, while 2,277 recovered.

The death toll has hit 8,565 with 115 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Read alsoRevised quarantine zoning enforced in Ukraine Nov 9: No green or yellow zones leftIn total, 41,114 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 34,393 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 6,721 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (748), Kharkiv region (717), Zaporizhia region (683), Zhytomyr region (636), and Kyiv region (590).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown just yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 9.

