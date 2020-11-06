The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 440,188.

Ukraine said 9,721 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 6, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 440,188 as of November 6, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoHealth ministry proposes additional COVID-19 curbsAs many as 195,544 patients, including 10,762 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 8,125 with 201 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 236,519 active cases as of November 6. In total, there have been 517,028 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,002), Kharkiv region (801), Zhytomyr region (591), Odesa region (554), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (511).

In total, 3,521,175 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been run since the outbreak.

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

42,375 cases in the city of Kyiv;

41,131 in Kharkiv region;

32,425 in Lviv region;

27,392 in Odesa region;

24,079 in Chernivtsi region;

23,032 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

21,708 in Ternopil region;

21,026 in Rivne region;

18,763 in Kyiv region;

18,438 in Khmelnytsky region;

17,189 in Zhytomyr region;

17,014 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

16,268 in Zakarpattia region;

15,313 in Volyn region;

13,635 in Sumy region;

13,128 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

12,196 in Zaporizhia region;

11,923 in Vinnytsia region;

11,337 in Poltava region;

10,292 in Cherkasy region;

9,787 in Chernihiv region;

9,605 in Mykolaiv region;

5,027 in Kherson region;

4,214 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

2,891 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

