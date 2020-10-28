This is due to an excessive load on the city's healthcare system, the doctor says.

Coronavirus patients in Ukraine are no longer held in hospitals until complete recovery, being discharged once their condition has been stabilized, says Chief Physician at the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital 4, Tetiana Mostepan.

This is due to an excessive load on the city's healthcare system, she has told Obozrevatel TV Channel.

"We are actually discharging 60 to 70 people daily. We have long ceased to work in such an easy mode where patients can be held for an extra day. Once the critical condition is removed, once the patient is stabilized and once their saturation is stable and they can breathe, they should further be treated at home and primary care units should take care of them," said the doctor.

She believes "not a single hospital" can now allow treating patients until full recovery.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest

The total number of confirmed cases in Ukraine has climbed to 363,075 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 28, Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new daily active cases: 7,474 against 6,677 reported a day earlier.

As many as 148,642 patients, including 3,306 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,755 with 165 fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours.

Author: UNIAN