Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (731), Odesa (694), Kharkiv (599), Donetsk (572) and Zaporizhia (509) regions.

Ukraine authorities reported 8,997 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past day as of the morning of January 7.

Among the newly infected are 227 children and 385 medics, that's according to the Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram, verified by the Health Ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,567 people were hospitalized; 148 deaths were recorded, as well as 11,316 recoveries.

Read alsoZelensky instructs SBU to check facts of COVID-19 vaccine smugglingUkraine labs ran 54,438 COVID-19 tests, including 37,287 PCR and 17,151 ELISA tests.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ukraine saw

1,099,493 cases;

773,214 recoveries;

19,505 fatalities;

5,717,403 PCR tests run.

