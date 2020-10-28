The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 363,075.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 27, 2020, that is 7,474 against 6,677 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 363,075 as of October 28, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 148,642 patients, including 3,306 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,755 with 165 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Read alsoHealth official tells of anti-epidemic measures at polling stationsThe government reported 207,678 active cases as of October 28. In total, there have been 435,812 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The overall incidenceper region is as follows:

35,450 cases in the city of Kyiv;

34,441 in Kharkiv region;

28,484 in Lviv region;

23,207 in Odesa region;

20,509 in Chernivtsi region;

19,818 in Ternopil region;

19,247 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

18,299 in Rivne region;

15,465 in Kyiv region;

14,228 in Khmelnytsky region;

13,915 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

13,571 in Zakarpattia region;

13,154 in Zhytomyr region;

12,871 in Volyn region;

10,974 in Sumy region;

9,697 in Vinnytsia region;

9,024 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

8,852 in Zaporizhia region;

8,639 in Poltava region;

8,539 in Cherkasy region;

8,292 in Chernihiv region;

7,317 in Mykolaiv region;

3,454 in Kherson region;

3,416 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

2,212 (+30) in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests were run by the Public Health Center's virological reference laboratory and regional laboratories. As of the morning of October 28, 2020, the Center had received 8,145 reports of suspected cases.

Read alsoMejlis calls on OSCE, UN observers to visit Crimea to monitor human rights amid COVID-19In total, 3,129,235 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been run since the outbreak.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN