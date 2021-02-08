Restrictions imposed in January were "fairly liberal," the president notes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situation with COVID-19 spread has stabilized in Ukraine.

The restrictions introduced in January were "fairly liberal," the president said, addressing an all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses", an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Zelensky noted that during this time it was possible to significantly increase the number of beds, 70% of them are free, more than 80% of beds are provided with oxygen.

"To date, we have managed to stabilize the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the country reduce by almost 67% the average weekly number of cases," the head of state emphasized.

Starting an inclusive dialogue between government and public on combatting the pandemic;

Demonstrating the level of preparedness for overcoming the pandemic;

Defining a strategy and action plan for inoculation as the government's main priority for 2021;

Showing the level of international cooperation and partnership with the EU in fighting COVID-19;

Building confidence in vaccination as a key pathway to return to normalcy and economic recovery; and

Providing greater access for Ukrainians to truthful information on vaccinations, countering disinformation and fake news.

Author: UNIAN