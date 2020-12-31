As of December 31, some 36.3% of beds allocated for coronavirus patients were occupied.

The actual incidence of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is 323.7 per 100,000 people, which is more than eight times higher than the limit indicator, which is set at 40 cases.

This was reported by the Health Ministry.

The worst situation is seen in Zaporizhia region (559.3), Mykolaiv region (503.1), and the city of Kyiv (499.1). The best situation is registered in Kirovohrad region (100.5), Zakarpattia region (120.9), and Vinnytsia region (141.7).

However, there is a decrease in bed occupancy rates. As of December 31, some 36.3% of beds allocated for coronavirus patients were occupied. The only region where more than half of the beds were occupied is Mykolaiv region (50.2%). In the city of Kyiv, 44.1% of hospital beds are filled.

A total of 65,429 beds have already been allocated for coronavirus patients in the country.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Update

Over the past day, 9,699 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine. Most of them were reported in the city of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv region, Zaporizhia region, and Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, 11,800 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

According to forecasts by the National Academy of Sciences, the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine may drop to 4,000 new cases per day during the New Year holiday season.

