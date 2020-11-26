Avakov says a lockdown should be introduced as soon as possible.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has supported the idea to introduce full lockdown across Ukraine to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"My personal view is that we need to introduce a lockdown as soon as possible, for three to four weeks. There is no need to hide this behind political slogans or some convenient wording because we are talking about really systemic, huge risks to our people's health," he told Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to Avakov, the lockdown should be introduced as soon as the authorities are ready to formulate the details and mechanisms of compensation for people who will suffer from the quarantine. The minister hopes this will happen in the coming days.

Read alsoFull lockdown in Ukraine possible from Dec 20 – media"Therefore, I'm radical here, and I've always been like this: we need to introduce this lockdown immediately," he said.

Weekend quarantine

On November 11, the Cabinet decided to introduce weekend quarantine in the country from November 14 to 30. It is enforced from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday.

In particular, on weekends, along with restrictions provided for on weekdays, bans have been imposed on cafes and restaurants (except takeaway), shopping malls and entertainment facilities, fitness centers, and the like. Grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, post offices, medical facilities, and gas stations shall remain open.

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko proposes a two-week lockdown for the period of the New Year holidays and a ban on mass Christmas and New Year events.

Author: UNIAN