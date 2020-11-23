The police will not be "illegally" forcing mayors to comply with quarantine rules.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has no intentions to apply "illegal tools" to force a number of defiant mayors across Ukraine to tighten quarantine measures on weekends, deputy interior minister Anton Herashchenko has assured.

The comment came as the official spoke with RBC-Ukraine about the refusal of some mayors to implement weekend quarantine earlier introduced by government.

Read alsoPresident's Office explains why lockdown could be re-introduced in UkraineThe police, Herashchenko said, will fulfill their duties in line with law.

"No illegal action is in the works to force mayors to comply with quarantine," said the deputy minister.

Ukrainian legislation at the moment envisages fines for quarantine breaches.

Subject to fines could be entrepreneurs or heads of institutions and facilities.

On the first weekend since the introduction of the latest quarantine bans, the police wrote 1,960 tickets and shut down than 2,000 establishments.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Latest

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine starting from November 14.

The government repealed the adaptive quarantine system and imposed a nationwide quarantine with curbs for all territories that were in effect in the previous version of the coronavirus quarantine in zones with the orange risk level.

On November 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, failed to back a draft resolution recommending that the Ukrainian government soften the restrictions imposed along with the so-called weekend quarantine.

Author: UNIAN