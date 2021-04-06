It is 35,000-40,000 new patients per day under the current hospitalization rate.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance, MP from the ruling Servant of the People Party Mykhailo Radutsky says intercity and interregional passenger transportations may be halted in the country in case of a disastrous situation with COVID-19.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 13,200 new active cases reported as of April 6, overall death toll exceeds 35,000When asked during an interview to the RBC Ukraine news agency whether checkpoints between the regions and restrictions on interregional transportations will be set, he said: "If the situation is turning into a disaster."

"If it was a disaster for us of 5,000 new patients per day at the beginning of the epidemic, 25,000 patients in the autumn, today, according to the health minister, it is 35,000-40,000 patients per day under the current hospitalization rate," Radutsky said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila