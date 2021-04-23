Several regions, including Lviv, will be excluded from the red zone next week.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says the city of Kyiv is likely to leave the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine any day now.

He announced this on his Facebook page on April 23.

Also, according to his forecasts, such regions as Lviv, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Poltava regions will be excluded from the red zone next week.

On April 22, Ukraine confirmed 14,277 new COVID-19 cases, including 591 children. Of the new cases, there were also 277 healthcare workers. There were 434 new deaths, while 18,964 patients were discharged from the hospital. Some 3,728 people were admitted to hospitals with suspected or diagnosed COVID-19.

Translation: Akulenko Olena