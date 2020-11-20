The weekend quarantine is a planned preparation for a lockdown in Ukraine.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, following an online meeting with the prime minister on Thursday, said a lockdown might be introduced in Ukraine in December.

"We talked about the weekend quarantine. The government's position, unfortunately, is unchanged – the weekend quarantine will continue. In addition, an opinion was expressed, including by the prime minister, that this is a planned preparation for a lockdown in our country," the mayor said in a video message posted on Facebook on November 19.

"The dates were announced that this lockdown will be introduced for several weeks on December 10-15 in the worst-case scenario and on December 20-25 in the best-case scenario," he said.

Read alsoOver 60% of Ukrainians oppose introduction of lockdown – pollMartsinkiv added the mayors had decided to meet with the prime minister on a weekly basis to discuss the situation.

"If, God forbid, this lockdown is introduced, it will be a disaster for the economy, especially for small- and medium-sized businesses," he said.

Weekend quarantine in Ukraine

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine starting from November 14.

The government repealed the adaptive quarantine system and imposed a nationwide quarantine with curbs for all territories that were in effect in the previous version of the coronavirus quarantine in zones with the orange risk level.

On November 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, did not back a draft resolution recommending that the Ukrainian government soften the restrictions imposed along with the so-called weekend quarantine.

Author: UNIAN