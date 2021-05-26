The number of new cases has been decreasing during the post-holiday period.

The COVID-19-related mortality rate in Ukraine has halved against record highs in early April, but still remains high.

That's according to a forecast by the National Academy of Sciences about COVID-19 epidemic developments in Ukraine from May 26 to June 8, 2021.

The number of new cases has been decreasing during the post-holiday period. The lowest number of new cases since August 2020 was recorded on May 24.

Also, the number of new COVID-19 cases significantly exceeds the number of positive PCR tests, which indicates an increase in delays in the release of data, as well as a possible increase in the proportion of antigen test results among officially confirmed cases.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 3,395 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 26, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,189,858.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila