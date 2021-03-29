In total, 198,465 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 1,585 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Sunday, March 28.

"Some 1,585 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on March 28, 2021," he wrote on Facebook.

In total, 198,465 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course, the minister wrote on Facebook.

The shots were administered by 51 mobile vaccination teams.

As of March 28, as many as 364,104 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

It is worth noting three million shots should be administered at the first stage of vaccination.

Earlier, Stepanov stressed Ukraine was behind its vaccination plan by 44.5%. And one of the reasons is, in particular, the work of vaccination points.

"This is a question of the organization of work. Well, for example, when you put the question in advance that you should open 23 vaccination points... We all understand it is not difficult to organize this process. But when they opened four out of 23... They called the reasons I'm ashamed of it. As if 'we didn't have time,' 'we didn't have any volunteer,' 'we decided to postpone the opening of a vaccination point since we hadn't verified it to the end yet,' 'we failed to phone those people aged over 80 who are to come to get vaccinated,' 'we decided we would gradually open it,' 'our system began to malfunction – we could not ship the vaccine,'" the minister said.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

