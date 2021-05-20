Liashko plans to introduce a team of deputies soon.

Newly appointed Health Minister Viktor Liashko's goal is to ensure that all the Ukrainians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could do this by the end of 2021.

This was reported by the Health Ministry's press service on Telegram.

After the Verkhovna Rada appointed Liashko as a new minister, he took the oath and was introduced to Health Ministry employees.

"As of today, I'll continue my work for the Health Ministry as [its] head. First of all, it means responsibility to me. In the near future, I will introduce a team of deputies, but I assure you that these will be people who share my principles in work – they work responsibly, transparently and set high goals for themselves. I see all of us as a team, and I will try to contribute to the maximum implementation of your potential," he said.

Health Ministry reshuffle

On May 18, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

On May 19, 2021, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal tabled a motion in parliament to appoint Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko as Health Minister.

On May 19, 2021, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance, Liashko said he would ensure that 5 million Ukrainians would get vaccinated this summer, that is, 10 million vaccine shots would be administered.

On May 20, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the appointment of Liashko as health minister.

First Deputy of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Oleksandr Korniyenko says that that if Liashko does not fulfill his promise to ensure the vaccination of 5 million Ukrainians this summer, the minister will have to resign. According to Korniyenko, ministers are politically responsible and must fulfill their promises.

Translation: Akulenko Olena