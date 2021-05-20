Newly appointed Health Minister Viktor Liashko's goal is to ensure that all the Ukrainians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could do this by the end of 2021.
This was reported by the Health Ministry's press service on Telegram.
Read alsoUkraine to ask U.S. for COVID-19 vaccines
After the Verkhovna Rada appointed Liashko as a new minister, he took the oath and was introduced to Health Ministry employees.
"As of today, I'll continue my work for the Health Ministry as [its] head. First of all, it means responsibility to me. In the near future, I will introduce a team of deputies, but I assure you that these will be people who share my principles in work – they work responsibly, transparently and set high goals for themselves. I see all of us as a team, and I will try to contribute to the maximum implementation of your potential," he said.
Health Ministry reshuffle
- On May 18, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.
- On May 19, 2021, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal tabled a motion in parliament to appoint Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko as Health Minister.
- On May 19, 2021, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance, Liashko said he would ensure that 5 million Ukrainians would get vaccinated this summer, that is, 10 million vaccine shots would be administered.
- On May 20, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the appointment of Liashko as health minister.
- First Deputy of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Oleksandr Korniyenko says that that if Liashko does not fulfill his promise to ensure the vaccination of 5 million Ukrainians this summer, the minister will have to resign. According to Korniyenko, ministers are politically responsible and must fulfill their promises.