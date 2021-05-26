The government sees the vaccination of most of Ukraine's adult population as this year's key task.

The batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived in Ukraine on May 26, will be immediately sent to the regions.

That's according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal who spoke at a government meeting on May 26, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"The vaccine will be immediately sent to the regions, and this will accelerate the pace of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine," he said.

"Let me remind you one of the key tasks this year for the Health Ministry and the government in general is to vaccinate the majority of Ukraine's adult population. And we are moving toward this goal," Shmyhal added.

On April 6, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had sealed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

On May 1, 2021, the then Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine had signed a contract with Pfizer on additional shipments of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to double their quantity to 20 million doses.

Separately, Ukraine receives vaccines as part of the COVAX Facility. On April 16, 2021, the first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ukraine, while another 122,850 doses of this vaccine were delivered on May 18, 2021.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly. People should get two doses of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks to be fully vaccinated.

On May 26, 2021, the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which had been procured with budget funds, arrived in Ukraine.

Director of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Center Roman Rodyna told a Wednesday briefing that 117,000 doses of the vaccine had been delivered, while another 50,000 would arrive on May 27, 2021.

Thus, a total of 167,000 doses will be delivered by the end of the week.

The vaccine will be used to vaccinate teachers, healthcare workers, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila