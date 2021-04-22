This year, Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter on May 2.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry is not going to introduce additional COVID-19-related curbs during pending Orthodox Easter holidays.

Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this on his Facebook page on April 22.

Read alsoHealth Ministry allows collective vaccination against COVID-19

"We are not planning any additional restrictions on Easter. Yet, it's too early to get careless even though the peak of the pandemic is behind and the capital city is likely to move into the yellow zone after April 30," he said.

"I don't want another surge in cases right after the holidays. Therefore, I urge Ukrainians to continue to observe the established anti-epidemic rules ... And the churches should create all conditions for their members' safe visits," he added.

This year, Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter on May 2.

The minister also listed major requirements:

Wearing face masks property;

Avoiding crowded places;

Meeting family members in a narrow circle for celebrations.

Other related news reports

Translation: Akulenko Olena