Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he sees no need to impose a nationwide lockdown yet.

"The fact that some regions have been transferred from the red quarantine zone to the yellow one indicates that the adaptive quarantine model works. As we said, there is no need to shut down the entire country for a lockdown yet," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to Shmyhal, the results in the fight against the spread of the disease are provided by responsible actions of the local authorities, which have quickly reacted to outbreaks of the disease.

Quarantine in Ukraine: What is known

Quarantine curbs are in force in 12 Ukrainian areas, which are part of the red zone, namely the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions.

The hospitalization rate of patients with the coronavirus has been exceeded there: the norm is 60 per 100,000 people. However, the situation is stabilizing.

The worst indicator is reported in Khmelnytsky region – 129.1. Other regions also have high indicators: 98.8 in Chernihiv region, 97.4 in Zhytomyr region, 94.4 in Sumy region, 94.1 in Mykolaiv region, and 93.8 in the city of Kyiv.

As of today, 10 regions are included in the orange zone: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy.

There are already three regions in the yellow zone: Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia. The latter two regions have left the red zone after a month and a half.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 14,553 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 14, 2021. Some 467 fatalities and 12,384 recoveries were recorded in the past day. In total, 134,342 tests were conducted in the country in the past day.

In total, 403,553 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. At the same time, 449,960 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila