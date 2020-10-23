Prior to that, only Kirovohrad region was on the list.

Ukraine's Health Ministry says no Ukrainian region is still ready for lifting COVID-19 curbs.

The epidemiological situation as of October 23 did not let the city of Kyiv and all 24 regions enter the next stage of easing the coronavirus-related quarantine, the ministry said on its website.

Prior to that, only Kirovohrad region was on the list.

Such criteria reflect measures to control the spread of the virus, hospitals' capacities, and the ability of the healthcare system as a whole to counter the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.

As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.

