The Council has stressed the need to prepare the required infrastructure.

Mass vaccination of Ukrainians against coronavirus may begin no earlier than mid-2021, an official with the National Security and Defense Council reports.

"The main thing is not so much about the vaccine, but the whole issue of vaccination. That is, we need to prepare the infrastructure, logistics, in order to pursue the right way," chairman of the Biosafety and Biological Protection Commission at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Member of the National Academy of Sciences Serhiy Komisarenko, has told Ukraine 24 TV.

The vaccine will get to Ukraine as early as the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

"Mass vaccination, however, I believe, will be carried out in the middle of next year if Ukraine does what needs to be done," Komisarenko predicts.

Author: UNIAN