The new cases included 81 healthcare workers.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases was on the decline before Orthodox Easter holidays in Ukraine, down to 5,094, including 219 children, in the past 24 hours as of May 2, 2021.

The total number of cases since the start of the coronavirus epidemic in the country has grown to 2,083,180, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on May 2, 2021.

The top five Ukrainian regions by number of new cases were Dnipropetrovsk region (804), the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region (418), Kharkiv region (344), Odesa region (296), and Cherkasy region (273).

As many as 3,199 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 5,784 were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, he said.

Some 43,405 coronavirus tests were conducted over the period under review.

The number of deaths in the past day hit 160 cases, he said.

The total death toll was 44,596 cases, while recoveries totaled 1,676,265 people.

Translation: Akulenko Olena