Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 21, 2020, that is 6,545 against 8,325 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 970,993 as of December 21, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

The daily incidence rate has traditionally dropped after the weekend. The same situation was observed a week ago.

As many as 586,268 patients, including 5,106 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 16,665 with 80 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine updates list of safe travel destinationsThe government reported 368,060 active cases as of December 21. In total, there have been 1,067,420 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,545 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 292 children and 236 healthcare workers. Some 1,776 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 26,839 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, 22,149 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests were run, as well as 4,690 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (673), Odesa region (651), Dnipropetrovsk region (598), Zaporizhia region (570), and Kyiv region (456).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN