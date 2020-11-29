The daily death toll was 120.

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in the past day as of November 29, 2020, declined by 20.4% to 12,978 from 16,294, a historic high reported as of November 28.

The new confirmed cases include 599 children, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on November 29.

Also, there were 408 healthcare workers among those tested positive for COVID-19.

On November 28, some 1,561 coronavirus patients were hospitalized; 4,243 recovered.

The daily death toll was 120.

There were 49,180 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours; of them, there were 39,233 PCR tests and 9,947 ELISA tests.

Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic in Ukraine, the related statistics are as follows:

722,679 confirmed cases;

339,378 recoveries;

12,213 deaths from COVID-19;

4,502,482 PCR tests.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of (1,740), as well as in the following regions: Odesa region (1,280), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,164), Zaporizhia (854), and Kyiv region (782).

