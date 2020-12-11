The total number of confirmed cases grew to 872,228.

Ukraine said 13,514 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 11, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 872,228 as of December 11, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 480,348 patients, including 15,327 in the past day, have recovered, which exceeded the number of confirmed new daily cases for the fourth day in a row.

The death toll has hit 14,755 with 285 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, which was also the highest daily death toll.

The government reported 377,125 active cases as of December 11. In total, there have been 965,916 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 13,514 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 638 children and 690 healthcare workers. Some 2,846 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Read alsoChief medical officer forecasts when Ukraine may see slowdown in COVID-19 epidemicIn total, 60,847 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 39,519 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 21,328 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,880), Zaporizhia region (895), Odesa region (874), Kyiv region (787), and Dnipropetrovsk region (759).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

