Online registration for vaccination against COVID-19 began in Ukraine on Monday, March 1, 2021.

"From today, Ukrainians will be able to register online or by phone for a free vaccine shot against COVID-19. The database of submitted applications will allow for proper logistics and let [the authorities] provide people with safe vaccines as soon as possible," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a regular conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the presidential press service.

Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas (Photos)Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained Ukrainians might sign up for vaccination through the Diia (Action) mobile application, the Diia portal, as well as through the Health Ministry's call center (0 800 505 201).

"This is a high-quality online product for every Ukrainian to apply for being put on a waiting list. When there is the appropriate stage in keeping with the vaccination road map, citizens on the e-waitlist will be offered to sign up for a vaccination point by choosing a specific date and time of the visit," he said.

