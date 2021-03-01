Online registration for COVID-19 vaccination kicks off on March 1

Ukrainians may sign up for vaccination through the Diia (Action) mobile app, the Diia portal, as well as through the Health Ministry's call center.

Online registration for vaccination against COVID-19 began in Ukraine on Monday, March 1, 2021. "From today, Ukrainians will be able to register online or by phone for a free vaccine shot against COVID-19. The database of submitted applications will allow for proper logistics and let [the authorities] provide people with safe vaccines as soon as possible," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a regular conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the presidential press service. Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas (Photos)Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained Ukrainians might sign up for vaccination through the Diia (Action) mobile application, the Diia portal, as well as through the Health Ministry's call center (0 800 505 201). "This is a high-quality online product for every Ukrainian to apply for being put on a waiting list. When there is the appropriate stage in keeping with the vaccination road map, citizens on the e-waitlist will be offered to sign up for a vaccination point by choosing a specific date and time of the visit," he said. Vaccination in Ukraine On February 22, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

On February 24, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. About 160 healthcare workers were first who got vaccinated. Reporting by UNIAN

