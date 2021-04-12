As of April 11, as many as 441,989 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 1,216 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Sunday, April 11.

"Some 1,216 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 11, 2021," he wrote on Facebook on April 12.

In total, 378,266 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

Read alsoCOVID-19: China's CoronaVac vaccine certified for use in UkraineThe shots were administered by 34 mobile vaccination teams.

As of April 11, as many as 441,989 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

