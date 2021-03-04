Some 45 mobile immunization teams are involved in the vaccination campaign.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky says 126 Ukrainians have complained of side effects after the vaccination against COVID-19, while one person has been hospitalized.

"Some 126 reports on side effects have been filed, i.e. just over 1% of all those vaccinated. One case was qualified as serious and resulted in hospitalization," he wrote on Facebook on March 4.

Read alsoOver 9,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaignAccording to Radutsky, 2,680 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine over the past day. The smallest number of vaccine shots were administered in Zakarpattia region (30), while the largest number was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (350).

The official added 45 mobile immunization teams were involved in the vaccination campaign.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 22, 2021, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, 2021, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. About 160 healthcare workers were first who got vaccinated.

On March 1, 2021, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov had had his COVID-19 vaccine shot, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was vaccinated against COVID-19 during a trip to the Donbas warzone on March 2.

Reporting by UNIAN