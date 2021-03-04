Over 120 Ukrainians complain of side effects after COVID-19 vaccine, one hospitalized / REUTERS

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky says 126 Ukrainians have complained of side effects after the vaccination against COVID-19, while one person has been hospitalized.

"Some 126 reports on side effects have been filed, i.e. just over 1% of all those vaccinated. One case was qualified as serious and resulted in hospitalization," he wrote on Facebook on March 4.

Read alsoOver 9,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaignAccording to Radutsky, 2,680 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine over the past day. The smallest number of vaccine shots were administered in Zakarpattia region (30), while the largest number was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (350).

The official added 45 mobile immunization teams were involved in the vaccination campaign.

Vaccination in Ukraine

