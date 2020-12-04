The total number of confirmed cases has reached 787,891.

Ukraine said 15,131 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 4, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 787,891 as of December 4, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 397,809 patients, including 13,383 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 13,195 with 235 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 376,887 active cases as of December 4. In total, there have been 879,607 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 15,131 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 649 children and 681 healthcare workers. Some 1,776 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 74,880 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 48,028 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 26,852 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,374), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,258), Odesa region (1,211), Zaporizhia region (1,106), and Kyiv region (988).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

76,750 cases in the city of Kyiv;

58,030 in Kharkiv region;

49,131 in Odesa region;

48,819 in Lviv region;

42,224 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

41,415 in Kyiv region;

38,588 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

34,721 in Zaporizhia region;

34,710 in Chernivtsi region;

32,702 in Rivne region;

32,080 in Sumy region;

31,412 in Khmelnytsky region;

31,183 in Zhytomyr region;

29,007 in Ternopil region;

25,492 in Cherkasy region;

25,465 in Volyn region;

24,595 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

24,532 in Poltava region;

24,067 in Zakarpattia region;

20,358 in Mykolaiv region;

20,327 in Chernihiv region;

18,271 in Vinnytsia region;

11,398 in Kherson region;

6,726 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

5,888 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

