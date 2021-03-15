In total, 53,155 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of the campaign in Ukraine.

Some 2,018 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Sunday, March 14.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Almost 6,800 new active cases reported as of March 15In total, 53,155 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Donetsk region (260).

Since the launch of the nationwide campaign, most vaccine shots have been administered in Donetsk region (5,044 people), while the lowest number has been reported in Chernihiv region (1,006).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India. Two shots with an interval of 28 days are required for complete immunization.

