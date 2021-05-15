As of May 14, as many as 553,415 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 23,638 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday, May 14.

"Some 23,638 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 14, 2021," he wrote on Facebook on May 15.

Read alsoLithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccineIn total, 936,497 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 13,661 people have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 271 mobile vaccination teams and at 910 vaccination centers.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Ukraine has received 1.2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine through direct purchases. As part of the СOVAX Facility, it received 367,000 vaccines from AstraZeneca-SKBio and 117,000 doses of Comirnaty/ Pfizer.

By the end of May, another 70,000 doses of the vaccine under the СOVAX Facility are to arrive. About 500,000 more doses of Pfizer's vaccine under direct contracts are to be shipped to Ukraine in May-June 2021.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila