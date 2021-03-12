The Health Ministry says 230,315 people had signed up for the vaccination waiting list as of March 11.

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 38,237 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

"Some 8,859 people (950 in Kyiv region alone) got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Thursday, March 11 (5,898 on March 10). In total, 38,237 people have been vaccinated since the launch of the campaign," the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Facebook.

The shots were administered by 162 mobile vaccination teams.

Most vaccine shots so far have been administered in Donetsk region (4,114 people), while the lowest number has been reported in Chernihiv region (626).

According to the Health Ministry, 230,315 people signed up for the vaccination waiting list as of March 11.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 22, 2021, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, 2021, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. About 160 healthcare workers were first who got vaccinated, as well as members of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.

On March 1, 2021, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov had had his COVID-19 vaccine shot, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was vaccinated against COVID-19 during a trip to the Donbas warzone on March 2.

According to the Health Ministry, elderly people are next to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN